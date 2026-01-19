Help Others Boost Their Vitamin D &/or Neutralize Pesticides = PASSIVE & RESIDUAL Income WHILE U SLEEP 4 U, pt. 1 of 2

Video going over a meal that should compensate for some of "Roundup"/glyphosate's effects by Danny "The Glyphosate Guy" Tseng, author of e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing" which can be found at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup

Watch videos on my "Glyphosate & GMO Guy" channel at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

To view all the things mentioned all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic & even glyphosate residue-free certified or any of the other items mentioned, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& then leaving me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

Replace 22 trace minerals that are being binded out of you w/ sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of all microplastic "beads" by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

OR

https://bio-mats.com/danny/detoxi-300hrs-bamboo-salt













View a list of 40 health & financial benefits by becoming my RichwayAndFujiBio.com customer &/or distributor on my global T.E.A.M. by visiting:





https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat





OR





https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway













View clinical studies at:





https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer





https://Linktr.ee/Biomat













Contact me to have a NEW copy of a book that's no longer being published about hyperthermia/thermotherapy titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:





786.441.2727





[email protected]





[email protected]





[email protected] (but not in habit of checking)













OR, Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:





[email protected]





303.915.7707













To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim in Hi:





cell: 1+808.382.8816





[email protected]





& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you





To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:





https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing













View COVID-19 test results, The HypoChlorous Company's pool flyer, & MORE at:





https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer













$AVE 10% by applying code:





HOWTODIEOFNOTHING





at https://bit.ly/TryHypo





OR





TryHypo.com













View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer &/or Affiliate by visiting any of the below:





https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo





https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome





tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry













Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:





https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp





OR





https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v





(commercial-use model also available)





To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code:





DANNY





To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags and down, enter code:





howtodieofnothing













View a presentation at:





https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpointnt





To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a free LumaNova affiliate on my T.E.A.M., fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v





OR





https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova







