Insulin-like growth factor loaded with glyphosate & heavy metals
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
34 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Nobody needed to die if your government knew in 2006 that this was type one, two and three diabetes and diabetes was fat! You don't pump insulin into somebody. It's insulin-like growth factor. You pump insulin into somebody and you'll kill them. And of course, that's the goal. And the insulin is not insulin. It's loaded with glyphosate and heavy metals. The needles on these Dexcoms are so caustic, they literally take the metals off the needle and you put that in your child, and in many cases or in yourself, you're forced to.

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 07/29/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with DocOfDetox: https://rumble.com/v6wughy-the-real-dr.-judymikovits-show.html

Nutritional Foundation: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyDailyProtocol

DocOfDetox Education and Products: https://store.docofdetox.com/therealdrjudy

healthnewsdiabetestruthinsulinjudy mikovitsdocofdetox
