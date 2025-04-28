Central Bank Digital Currency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bankers vs. The West, Secret Underground Bases & Oncoming Extinction Event
* Catherine Austin Fitts is president of The Solari Report.
* She says America’s leaders gave up on the country in the 1990s.
* They began stealing trillions — and built a digital prison to control the population.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 28 April 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-catherine-fitts