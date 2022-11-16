Canada Will Block Any Transaction That Is Not in Its National Security Interest

https://gnews.org/articles/521201
Summary：11/13/2022 CBC News: The Minister of Industry of Canada said he will block any transaction that is not in the national security interest of Canada, including the 3 Chinese businesses that hold stake in Canadian mineral firms.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.