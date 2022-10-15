TPC #958: Jeff Nyquist (The Despair of Communism)

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TPC #958 is with my new friend, Jeffrey Nyquist.
Buy his book: https://www.amazon.com/Fool-His-Enemy-Toward-Metaphysics/dp/B08DSX8TKX
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Books: https://www.amazon.com/Books-Jeffrey-Nyquist/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3AJeffrey+Nyquist
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