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BREAKING!!! Norweigan Officials Discover New Mutation! Cavern Property Update, and More 10.26.2020
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197 views • October 27, 2020
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BREAKING NEWS! NORWEIGAN HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE DISCOVERED A “NEW MUTATION” OF THE CORONAVIRUS WITH A HIGHER TRANSMISSION CAPABILITY
Submitted by Marv
https://dontspeaknews.com/2020/10/19/breaking-news-norweigan-health-officials-have-discovered-a-new-mutation-of-the-coronavirus-with-a-higher-transmission-capability/
--
Another 25 citizens pronounced DEAD from the flu shot in Korea
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-25-another-25-citizens-pronounced-dead-from-the-flu-shot-in-korea.html
--
El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-el-paso-texas-greg-abbott-e9b8a22bd64e718834887ead7d236ddd
--
Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared
https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-virus-outbreak-ap-top-news-michael-pence-idaho-52978c2d2646bc190bd577cb132662b3
--
French doctor warns his country has ‘lost control’ of virus
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-epidemics-health-paris-europe-07081c1203628dad5eb514cdd0819d16
--
That is just insane! 2.24 million lightning strikes in just 48 hours hit the eastern states of Australia
https://strangesounds.org/2020/10/insane-lightning-storm-australia-millions-in-48-hours-video.html
--
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Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
BREAKING NEWS! NORWEIGAN HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE DISCOVERED A “NEW MUTATION” OF THE CORONAVIRUS WITH A HIGHER TRANSMISSION CAPABILITY
Submitted by Marv
https://dontspeaknews.com/2020/10/19/breaking-news-norweigan-health-officials-have-discovered-a-new-mutation-of-the-coronavirus-with-a-higher-transmission-capability/
--
Another 25 citizens pronounced DEAD from the flu shot in Korea
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-25-another-25-citizens-pronounced-dead-from-the-flu-shot-in-korea.html
--
El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-el-paso-texas-greg-abbott-e9b8a22bd64e718834887ead7d236ddd
--
Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared
https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-virus-outbreak-ap-top-news-michael-pence-idaho-52978c2d2646bc190bd577cb132662b3
--
French doctor warns his country has ‘lost control’ of virus
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-epidemics-health-paris-europe-07081c1203628dad5eb514cdd0819d16
--
That is just insane! 2.24 million lightning strikes in just 48 hours hit the eastern states of Australia
https://strangesounds.org/2020/10/insane-lightning-storm-australia-millions-in-48-hours-video.html
--
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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