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Dr. Richard Bartlett reveals his Silver Bullet cure for COVID-19
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197 views • July 07, 2020
Dr. Richard Bartlett recently was interviewed by Debbie Georgatos on the "America Can We Talk" program in Texas. Dr. Bartlett has been treating his patients with an inhaled steroid called Budesonide for COVID-19. He has had a 100% survival rate for his COVID-19 patients. This is great information in the fight against COVID-19!
Link to the original video:
https://youtu.be/eDSDdwN2Xcg
Link to the original video:
https://youtu.be/eDSDdwN2Xcg
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