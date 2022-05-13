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25 prove che la NASA è una frode 25 Novembre 2016
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2421 views • May 13, 2022
Benvenuti e benvenute.
La NASA è un’agenzia del governo che utilizza immagini grafiche computerizzate per nascondere la vera forma della terra.
Ecco il link del video originale: https://youtu.be/a2kPWnekHeM
Come di consueto buona visione.
La NASA è un’agenzia del governo che utilizza immagini grafiche computerizzate per nascondere la vera forma della terra.
Ecco il link del video originale: https://youtu.be/a2kPWnekHeM
Come di consueto buona visione.
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