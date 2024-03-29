Create New Account
Illegal immigrants are dumping their documents before being apprehended/processed
It is always shocking to people when they learn that illegal immigrants are dumping their documents before being apprehended/processed.


If they come over empty handed, and don’t have criminal history or don’t flag on Interpol/FBI lists—Chances are, we wouldn’t know who they are—We talked extensively about this with @CClemOfficial in the past.


Former BP Chief Rodney Scott testified that we are vetting people “against an empty hard drive” —We don’t have access to most databases from other countries—Nearly 170 have been represented at the southern border. Scott says no data is coming in from the majority of those nations. 


*I have turned over any IDs of interest to intel agents.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

