6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it?

https://www.6gworld.com/exclusives/podcast-how-the-internet-of-nano-things-will-enhance-our-bodies/

.

joseph jornet 6g https://www.google.com/search?q=joseph+jornet+6g&client=ms-android-samsung-gs-rev1&sca_esv=2b3402ed1f730118&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWILhT2VX6IBNvrsXKsctQ2lzWPM9hQ%3A1716791972709&ei=pCpUZqf_KoegptQPo5GTgA8&oq=joseph+jornet+6g&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhBqb3NlcGggam9ybmV0IDZnMggQABiABBiiBDIIEAAYgAQYogQyCBAAGIAEGKIEMggQABiABBiiBDIIEAAYgAQYogRI5iNQ3xJY4hdwAHgAkAEAmAF9oAGSA6oBAzMuMbgBA8gBAPgBAZgCA6AC0QLCAgcQIxiwAhgnmAMAiAYBkgcDMS4yoAf8Cw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

Dr. Josep Jornet - Optogenomic Interfaces Controlling Neuronal Networks through Light-mediated programming of Genomic Networks 2020 Walton Institute https://rumble.com/v4te6mb-may-5-2024.html

.

CONNECT | Looking back at NanoCom 2019 - CONNECT https://rumble.com/v4vnrh6-connect-looking-back-at-nanocom-2019-connect.html

.

Body Area Network – Connecting Things Together Around the Human Body - Jerald Yoo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9hv8tPxZ2g

.













[THERE IS SO MUCH EVIDENCE BELOW]

.

EMF PROTECTION CLOTHING

https://emfprotectionclothing.co.uk/?ref=ya58d5op

.

Twitter (HELP SHARE)

https://twitter.com/fear2022

.

Telegram (HELP SHARE) This is a great group of people who care about the truth with documented proof.

Come join us if thats something you are interested in!

https://t.me/+Z2isyd4XW89hZTcx

.

Libriti (HELP SHARE) https://librti.com/view-persons-profile/rumbledad

.

Brightion (HELP SHARE) https://brighteon.social/@Nonvaxer420

.

Gettr (HELP SHARE)

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/factsoverfear19

.

CloutHub: (HELP SHARE) https://clouthub.com/p/omcSf6RA

.

Gab: (HELP SHARE) https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR

.

Wimkin Social: (HELP SHARE) https://wimkin.com/profile-291679

.

.

DARPA-PFIZER Human augmentics 2018 A.I. PRECISION 'HEALTHCARE' HUMAN GENOME EDITING & LIPID-NANOPARTICLES MrNa

https://rumble.com/v4rszs6-darpa-pfizer-human-augmentics-2018.html

https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1784093425521848653?t=WiRMaD3sZ7Jxa2JTlU4hBw&s=19

.

(2010) U.S.A.F. BIOTECHNOLOGY: GENETICALLY ENGINEERED PATHOGENS (BIOWEAPONS) (Pg14) Future Application: 'Gene therapy is expected to gain in popularity'

https://rumble.com/v4rpte9-april-26-2024.html