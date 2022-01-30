COWARD TRUDEAU AND HIS FAMILY HAVE LEFT THEIR HOME IN OTTAWA FOR A SECRET LOCATION

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https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1487495863026991110
"JUST IN - Canada's PM Trudeau and his family have left their home in #Ottawa for a secret location, CBC reports."
Song by Mike Castilloux.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIZpVDd9uv6RXGjYWYo4EOg
Download the video:
http://short.katflys.com/d/AmcF