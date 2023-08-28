Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Covering Ukrainian positions with Cluster and Incendiary Shells in the village of Urozhayne, Zaporozhye region
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
949 Subscribers
128 views
Published 13 hours ago

Covering Ukrainian positions with cluster and incendiary shells in the village of Urozhayne, Zaporozhye region

Karma is a bitch!. Reported earlier:  

The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 7 cluster shells in the Kievsky district of Donetsk - DPR representative office in the JCCC. 

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket