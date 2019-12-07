Antarctic Rescues, Five Cyclones and Coded Messages

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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
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French Antarctic researchers were stranded and awaited extraction because the two year old French icebreaker's propeller broke. Australia sent a different icebreaker to finish the rescue. This is summer in the S. Hemisphere. U.N running ourt of money and using Extinction Rebellion to push global carbon taxes. Five cyclones form at the same time in the Indian Ocean.
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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
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#UNnomoney #antarctica #XR #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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***Today's Story Links***
Greg Allison Explains the Bowshock, Terminator Line of our Solar System and Interstellar space https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkdgM...
Five tropical systems Indian Ocean https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/120230...
https://www.severe-weather.eu/tropica...
Unusual twin tropical cyclones are about to form, going face to face on both sides of the Equator https://www.severe-weather.eu/tropica...
These Researchers Are Stranded In Antarctica. Help Is Finally On The Way https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/these...
INTITUTE STATEMENT ABOUT STRANDED RESEARCHERS https://www.facebook.com/InstitutPola...
https://www.facebook.com/InstitutPola...
Australian icebreaker to rescue French researchers after their ship broke down https://www.facebook.com/AusAntarctic/
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