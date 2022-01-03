© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAUCI ADMITS THE VACCINE CAN MAKE PEOPLE WORSE
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • January 03, 2022
Fauci is basically saying we have been right the whole time. But that won't stop them from pushing their globalist agenda.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Clips Shown In Video:
1) Fauci: This would not be the first time that a vaccine actually made people worse
https://rumble.com/vqotxa-fauci-this-would-not-be-the-first-be-the-first-time-that-a-vaccine-actually.html
2) Info Wars - Breaking Bombshell! Fauci and Gates Admit Covid Vaccine Does Not Work In Shocking Statements
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6192db6f6eb7794b57d7afdf
3) FAUCI SAYS MASKS DON'T WORK.
https://rumble.com/vqvfac-fauci-says-masks-dont-work..html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Clips Shown In Video:
1) Fauci: This would not be the first time that a vaccine actually made people worse
https://rumble.com/vqotxa-fauci-this-would-not-be-the-first-be-the-first-time-that-a-vaccine-actually.html
2) Info Wars - Breaking Bombshell! Fauci and Gates Admit Covid Vaccine Does Not Work In Shocking Statements
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6192db6f6eb7794b57d7afdf
3) FAUCI SAYS MASKS DON'T WORK.
https://rumble.com/vqvfac-fauci-says-masks-dont-work..html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.