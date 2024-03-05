Locust Plague Coming to USA - We are Little Egypt Warning

Scientists warn that the coming Cicada plague in the central United States will be of epic proportions. Just one more reminder that America spiritually is Egypt. A watchman from EntertheStars youtube channel has discovered that many of our cities along the Mississippi & Ohio Rivers are named after the cities along the Nile River in Egypt, and in the exact same locations when maps are overlaid.
Ezekiel 20:7 And I said to them, “Each of you, get rid of the vile images you have set your eyes on, and do not defile yourselves with the idols of Egypt. I am the Lord your God.”
