Locust Plague Coming to USA - We are Little Egypt Warning
Published 13 hours ago

Scientists warn that the coming Cicada plague in the central United States will be of epic proportions. Just one more reminder that America spiritually is Egypt. A watchman from EntertheStars youtube channel has discovered that many of our cities along the Mississippi & Ohio Rivers are named after the cities along the Nile River in Egypt, and in the exact same locations when maps are overlaid. 


Ezekiel 20:7 And I said to them, “Each of you, get rid of the vile images you have set your eyes on, and do not defile yourselves with the idols of Egypt. I am the Lord your God.”

prophecy rapture egypt end times revelation jesus return locust plague little egypt cicada plague solar eclipse

