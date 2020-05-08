$25 Trillion in Debt, Courtesy of The Fed...Is The "End" Near?

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It took over 200 years for the U.S. national debt to reach $1 Trillion. Now, $1 Trillion of debt is added in just 1 month! A monopoly central bank that counterfeits money paves the road to economic ruin. While Americans should have never allowed the creation of the Fed in 1913, and should have put an end to it quickly, the day is approaching when the Fed will have no choice but to end itself.