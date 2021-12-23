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The stark reality of what is happening! Soon one way or another its going to affect you! (MIRRORED)
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1654 views • December 23, 2021
The stark reality of what is happening! Soon one way or another its going to affect you! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Freedom Awaits Two at:-
https://youtu.be/P7pmfDlbTqk
The stark reality of what is happening! Soon one way or another its going to affect you!
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Don't Give Up On Me
Artist
Andy Grammer
Licensed to YouTube by
BMG Rights Management (Europe) GmbH, [Merlin] Liberation Music (on behalf of Liberator Music); Kobalt Music Publishing, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, MINT_BMG, LatinAutor, BMG Rights Management (US), LLC, CMRRA, AMRA, ARESA, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, ASCAP, LatinAutorPerf, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, Warner Chappell, PEDL, and 12 music rights societies
Mirrored from You Tube channel Freedom Awaits Two at:-
https://youtu.be/P7pmfDlbTqk
The stark reality of what is happening! Soon one way or another its going to affect you!
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Don't Give Up On Me
Artist
Andy Grammer
Licensed to YouTube by
BMG Rights Management (Europe) GmbH, [Merlin] Liberation Music (on behalf of Liberator Music); Kobalt Music Publishing, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, MINT_BMG, LatinAutor, BMG Rights Management (US), LLC, CMRRA, AMRA, ARESA, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, ASCAP, LatinAutorPerf, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, Warner Chappell, PEDL, and 12 music rights societies
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