Why This Election is the Most Important Since the Birth of Our Nation - Drew Thomas Allen

The media exists to ensure that a false perception becomes reality, and we’re seeing that play out in real time during the 2024 presidential election, according to Drew Thomas Allen. Drew is a rising conservative leader and the author of America’s Last Stand: Will You Vote to Save or Destroy America in 2024? He discusses the differences between the Harris-Walz ticket versus the Trump-Vance ticket during this election year, which is far more than a simple Democrat versus Republican debate. Drew offers some counterpoints to the Democrat narrative that Harris-Walz are extremely popular and points out that Donald Trump may have much more momentum than the media wants to admit.









TAKEAWAYS





It’s our duty to defend this country at the ballot box by planting our feet firmly and not letting attacks phase us or shake our worldview





We need to approach our beliefs and love for our country as seriously as we do our own faith





Apathy is dangerous to our republic - we must get involved in the civic process and help preserve the freedoms we take for granted





The idea that religion should be removed from our republic is absurd and separation of church and state is grossly misunderstood









