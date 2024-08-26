BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why This Election is the Most Important Since the Birth of Our Nation - Drew Thomas Allen
Counter Culture Mom
8 months ago

The media exists to ensure that a false perception becomes reality, and we’re seeing that play out in real time during the 2024 presidential election, according to Drew Thomas Allen. Drew is a rising conservative leader and the author of America’s Last Stand: Will You Vote to Save or Destroy America in 2024? He discusses the differences between the Harris-Walz ticket versus the Trump-Vance ticket during this election year, which is far more than a simple Democrat versus Republican debate. Drew offers some counterpoints to the Democrat narrative that Harris-Walz are extremely popular and points out that Donald Trump may have much more momentum than the media wants to admit.



TAKEAWAYS


It’s our duty to defend this country at the ballot box by planting our feet firmly and not letting attacks phase us or shake our worldview


We need to approach our beliefs and love for our country as seriously as we do our own faith


Apathy is dangerous to our republic - we must get involved in the civic process and help preserve the freedoms we take for granted


The idea that religion should be removed from our republic is absurd and separation of church and state is grossly misunderstood



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

America’s Last Stand book: https://amzn.to/4fXVux2


🔗 CONNECT WITH DREW THOMAS ALLEN

Substack: https://drewallen.substack.com/

X: https://twitter.com/DrewThomasAllen

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3Ab8u2e


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
trumpelectionamericarepublicanvotenationharrisrfkdemocraticwalztina griffincounter culture momdrew thomas allen
