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Doctor, Congressman Ron Paul's Liberty Report - resistance is rising to mandatory vaccine
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191 views • September 15, 2021
For the scoops directly from the source visit http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/.
I only republish here because Eew Toob is Eew Toob. They track their visitors, they feed personal information to "the cloud" AND they flood people like me with unwelcome advertising before we get to the video we intended to watch.
This show is always gentle and factual. By that I mean they trust The State a bit more than I do. That makes it a GREAT introductory-level exposure to much of the evil that emanates from the District of Criminals.
I only republish here because Eew Toob is Eew Toob. They track their visitors, they feed personal information to "the cloud" AND they flood people like me with unwelcome advertising before we get to the video we intended to watch.
This show is always gentle and factual. By that I mean they trust The State a bit more than I do. That makes it a GREAT introductory-level exposure to much of the evil that emanates from the District of Criminals.
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