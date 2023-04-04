Combat Decision-Anxiety With Wisdom and Confidence Asserts Counselor Mike Gembola

Both big and small decisions of our lives can plague us at times, and Mike Gembola is committed to helping people cut through the complications surrounding worrisome situations. Mike is a minister and counselor who has a special focus on aiding clients in cutting through their anxiety and finding a level of certainty in their lives. Mike explains the God-given blessing of anxiety in its proper place and highlights how too much anxiety can cause problems if gone unanswered. He also offers some simple solutions to combating panic, including grounding exercises and applying the Lord’s wisdom found in scripture.







TAKEAWAYS





Check out Mike’s book, Anxious About Decisions: Finding Freedom in the Peace of God





It is a God-given gift to have constructive anxiety when recognizing danger and knowing how to react when it is present





Four bad strategies that people often resort to when it comes to coping with decision-making are: overchecking, overanalyzing, getting confirmation from too many people, and escaping the situation





The Lord has given each person a voice and decision-making skills coupled with personal responsibility







