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Hire The Trustworthy - Proverbs 13:17 (NIV)
17 A wicked messenger falls into trouble,
but a trustworthy envoy brings healing.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Representatives bring healing or trouble.
Insure yours are dependable.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ynt8ww75
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