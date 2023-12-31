Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
She gave birth under a car, and every day she took them everywhere to find food
channel image
High Hopes
2973 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
33 views
Published 13 hours ago

Pitiful Animal


Dec 29, 2023


We'd come to the rescue of this nursing mother and her puppies.

When we arrived at this place, we found that not a single puppy

who was also born under the car in the parking area

where it was considered harmful to newborn puppies and nursing mothers

There was no water or food for the mother dog.

We were moving them to a nearby safe place as soon as possible.

A few hours ago was rescued a mother dog nursing her babies

Save them from all kinds of infections and accidents

Because it was not safe for the mother or the puppies.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSqagBUNPxU

Keywords
dogcarrescuepuppiesgave birthpitiful animalparking area

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket