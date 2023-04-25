Create New Account
Moms On A Mission | Guest: Coach Joe Kennedy | Supreme Court Win | First Amendment
Moms On A Mission
Published 21 hours ago |

Today,  we talk with Coach Joe Kennedy, marine veteran turned football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washington. Coach Kennedy shares how he found his faith and how that led to him praying on the football field, giving thanks to God, after each game. We learn that Coach Kennedy eventually got fired for praying and how, in the face of extreme opposition, he stood up for our first amendment right, the freedom of speech. He explains the legal path that escalated his lawsuit all the way up to the Supreme Court and how his exciting win is really  a win for all Americans! We discuss Coach Kennedy’s new book, which will be available this September called, “The Average Joe - One Man’s Faith and the Fight to Change a Nation” along with his movie that will be released next year. 


Links:

https://coachjoekennedy.com/ - Opinion from the Supreme Court noted here


[email protected]


Facebook- Joe Kennedy 


Average Joe: The Coach Joe Kennedy Story https://a.co/d/f4nu8KI


https://shop.heritage.org/products/pocket-constitution - First Amendment 


Joshua 1:9


Romans 8:28


educationcoach joe kennedymomsonamission

