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BANNED FROM YOUTUBE AS OF 10-20-20 / We all need to practice mass CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE ASAP -- stop wearing the stupid FACE DIAPER MASK!!!
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261 views • October 20, 2020
https://www.oann.com/doctors-speak-out-against-masks/
*FULL VIDEO of summit:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f8dd9459f98c81507da6245
**BEST preventative against ANY cold/flu/viruses are regular doses of vitamin C, vitamin D3, and Zinc!
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*FULL VIDEO of summit:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f8dd9459f98c81507da6245
**BEST preventative against ANY cold/flu/viruses are regular doses of vitamin C, vitamin D3, and Zinc!
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
[[Exclusive content]]
https://banned.video/
https://www.altcensored.com/
https://censored.tv/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
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