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2020: The year medicine lost contact
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40 views • May 13, 2021
Sam Bailey, May 11, 2021

A voyage into how the medical system has lost contact with its very purpose.
Can medicine ever redeem itself after the fiasco of 2020?

References:

1. Virus Mania - 3rd English Edition

2. US Health spending % of GDP:
https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/chart-collection/u-s-spending-healthcare-changed-time/#item-usspendingovertime_4

3. The Great Betrayal - Fraud in Science:
https://openlibrary.org/books/OL7362538M/The_Great_Betrayal

4. Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles - Enders & Peebles 1954:
https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf

5. The Causes of the Corona Crisis are clearly identified - Dr Stefan Lanka:
https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf

6. Project Immanuel with Stefan Lanka:
https://odysee.com/@Projekt-Immanuel:3/Announcement_Eng:6

https://projekt-immanuel.de/en/projekt-immanuel/

7. Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime:
https://www.amazon.com/Deadly-Medicines-Organised-Crime-Healthcare-ebook-dp-B00G353WCE/dp/B00G353WCE/ref=mt_other?_encoding=UTF8&;me=&qid=

8. Global Pharmaceutical Sales:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/272181/world-pharmaceutical-sales-by-region/

9. NZ GDP:
https://countryeconomy.com/gdp/new-zealand

10. Peter Gøtzsche and the Cochrane Collaboration crisis:
https://www.deadlymedicines.dk/

11. The Flexner Report:
https://ia803109.us.archive.org/32/items/carnegieflexnerreport/Carnegie_Flexner_Report.pdf

12. Making Economic Sense - Murray Rothbard:
https://cdn.mises.org/Making%20Economic%20Sense_3.pdf

13. NZ Medical and Dental Council statement:
https://www.mcnz.org.nz/assets/standards/Guidelines/30e83c27d9/Guidance-statement-COVID-19-vaccine-and-your-professional-responsibility.pdf

14. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 BNT162b2 Vaccine Effectiveness Study:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04848584

15. Prof Seamus O’Mahony in the Irish Examiner, 3 April 2019:
https://www.irishexaminer.com/lifestyle/arid-30915138.html

Books by Prof O’Mahony:
https://seamusomahony.com/books/

16. Pfizer in NZ legislation:
https://www.legislation.govt.nz/regulation/public/2021/0094/latest/LMS487890.html

17. Eckhart Tolle:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuJxEcyVgRg

Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.

Please support my channel ▶
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey

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https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey

Virus Mania book:
* Abe (lots of suppliers):
https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
* US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books:
https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
* Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qP8bfJG7dQw
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