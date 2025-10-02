Christians & Politics – Robbie Dailey

Robbie Dailey, a wife, a mother and a St. Clair County GOP Legislative Committee joins Eileen to share about her “Come to Jesus” moment, how she was saved by “a book” and how she became a “boots on the ground” warrior for Jesus Christ. Her life has never been the same!





I have five children and four grandchildren. I am an ordained chaplain with the international Fellowship of Chaplain for 17 years. I am married to a wonderful pastor for 12 years. I volunteered at Macomb County jail Wayne county jail and Dickerson Detention facility for about 10 years. My husband and I have a praise and prayer service every Friday night at Bernadette Faith and action in St. Clair Shores for the last five years. I am the chair person of the legislative committee For Saint Clair County Gop and I’ve been at precinct delegate for three years.





