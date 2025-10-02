Christians & Politics – Robbie Dailey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robbie Dailey, a wife, a mother and a St. Clair County GOP Legislative Committee joins Eileen to share about her “Come to Jesus” moment, how she was saved by “a book” and how she became a “boots on the ground” warrior for Jesus Christ. Her life has never been the same!
I have five children and four grandchildren. I am an ordained chaplain with the international Fellowship of Chaplain for 17 years. I am married to a wonderful pastor for 12 years. I volunteered at Macomb County jail Wayne county jail and Dickerson Detention facility for about 10 years. My husband and I have a praise and prayer service every Friday night at Bernadette Faith and action in St. Clair Shores for the last five years. I am the chair person of the legislative committee For Saint Clair County Gop and I’ve been at precinct delegate for three years.
