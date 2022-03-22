A Russian Anti-War Protester Was Asked if She’s ‘American Spy’ After Arrest

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03/19/2022 Arina Vakhrushkina, a Russian anti-war protester, was arrested and released later. She was asked If she was paid for doing that, if she was an American spy. She said Putin forced people to support and love him, but that wouldn’t work out. People will fight with his regime.