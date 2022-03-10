© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Border Breakdown: Treason, Not Incompetence | Beyond the Cover
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • March 10, 2022
The cover story for the March 28 issue of The New American is titled “Border Breakdown: Treason, not Incompetence.” Treason is a very strong word. It that really what is happening? In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews the story’s author, R. Cort Kirkwood, who makes a very strong case that the border breakdown is by design, not incompetence, and that the word treason is apropos. He also explains why the political elites have effectively erased the border.
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To find this magazine issue, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3806/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To find this magazine issue, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3806/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.