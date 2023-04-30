Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hillary Clinton Admits All Future Elections Are 100% Rigged
556 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Democrat policies have become so radical, and appeal to so few normal people, that it’s almost as though they gave up on winning the popular vote a few years ago. And yet, this current generation of Democrats haven’t been wiped off the electoral map and consigned to the dustbin of history where they belong.

What is happening here?

Do you remember the time Hillary Clinton introduced her friend George Soros and his interest in getting involved in US elections?

That’s right, not US politics, but US elections.

The Democrats and their masters the globalist elites don’t want you to see this video. They have wiped it from the face of the earth for the most part.

Luckily it was saved by a patriot who understood that one day it would be very important and expose the globalist’s game plan.

- Visit https://www.SwitchWithThePeoplesVoice.com to learn how easy it is to take back control, protect your family from the global elite, and hit them where it hurts.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
barack obamahillary clintonelection riggingvoter fraudgeorge sorosrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrelection fraudstop the steal2024 election

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket