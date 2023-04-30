Hillary Clinton Admits All Future Elections Are 100% Rigged

Democrat policies have become so radical, and appeal to so few normal people, that it’s almost as though they gave up on winning the popular vote a few years ago. And yet, this current generation of Democrats haven’t been wiped off the electoral map and consigned to the dustbin of history where they belong.
What is happening here?
Do you remember the time Hillary Clinton introduced her friend George Soros and his interest in getting involved in US elections?
That’s right, not US politics, but US elections.
The Democrats and their masters the globalist elites don’t want you to see this video. They have wiped it from the face of the earth for the most part.
Luckily it was saved by a patriot who understood that one day it would be very important and expose the globalist’s game plan.
Mirrored - The People's Voice
