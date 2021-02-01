© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Has Your Thyroid Been Overlooked Regarding Your Infertility?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • February 01, 2021
In today’s video I’m going to explain how your thyroid may have been overlooked in your infertility struggle and how to properly investigate and know if it is a contributor to your infertility. We’ll cover:
1. What kind of test to run
2. Functional vs. Conventional ranges
3. Knowing Your Numbers
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
My Track Your Fertile Zone Guide: https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/8163a82505
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
1. What kind of test to run
2. Functional vs. Conventional ranges
3. Knowing Your Numbers
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
My Track Your Fertile Zone Guide: https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/8163a82505
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
Keywords
thyroidpregnancyinfertilitybirth controllab testingfunctional medicineconceptionmiscarriageendometriosisfertilitypcosivfunexplained infertilityiuihormone therapynatural pregnancyfertility successmiscarriage after ivfmiscarriage after iuirecurrent pregnancy losspolycystic ovarian syndromefunctional fertilitysecondary infertilityuterine lininganovulation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.