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The World Was Better Without Cell Phones
Joseph McConnell
Joseph McConnell
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69 views • June 15, 2020
In this video I discuss how I feel that life was better without cell phones. The mystery of life has been taken away with our 24/7 use of cell phones.

If you feel that this video has brought some value into your life, please like, subscribe and maybe even share. Check out my brand new Patreon Account too!

https://www.patreon.com/josephmcconnell

Several weeks off, that's my consistently inconsistent self......See you on Monday for the next weeks video!
Keywords
paniccell phoneskidsradiationconspiracy1990mobile phonechildhoodpatiencebusy signalthe world was better without cell phonesfranticradiation effects
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy