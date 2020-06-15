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The World Was Better Without Cell Phones
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69 views • June 15, 2020
In this video I discuss how I feel that life was better without cell phones. The mystery of life has been taken away with our 24/7 use of cell phones.
If you feel that this video has brought some value into your life, please like, subscribe and maybe even share. Check out my brand new Patreon Account too!
https://www.patreon.com/josephmcconnell
Several weeks off, that's my consistently inconsistent self......See you on Monday for the next weeks video!
If you feel that this video has brought some value into your life, please like, subscribe and maybe even share. Check out my brand new Patreon Account too!
https://www.patreon.com/josephmcconnell
Several weeks off, that's my consistently inconsistent self......See you on Monday for the next weeks video!
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