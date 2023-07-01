X22 REPORT Ep. 3106a - Another Blow To The [DS]/[CB], SEC Pushes Back On Bank Bitcoin ETFs

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3106a - June 30, 2023
Another Blow To The [DS]/[CB], SEC Pushes Back On Bank Bitcoin ETFs
The banks are in trouble, they have commercial real estate loans and credit card defaults coming. The SC crushed the [DS] with the student loan forgiveness and now they are panicking. The SEC pushed back Bitcoin ETFs.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🥶 This Innovative Fan Helps Keep You Icy-Cool In Any Scenario: 🥶
http://www.airblastpro.com
Click The Link Above For 66% OFF ^^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.