Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3106a - Another Blow To The [DS]/[CB], SEC Pushes Back On Bank Bitcoin ETFs
channel image
GalacticStorm
2047 Subscribers
Shop now
121 views
Published 21 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3106a - June 30, 2023

Another Blow To The [DS]/[CB], SEC Pushes Back On Bank Bitcoin ETFs


The banks are in trouble, they have commercial real estate loans and credit card defaults coming. The SC crushed the [DS] with the student loan forgiveness and now they are panicking. The SEC pushed back Bitcoin ETFs.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


🥶 This Innovative Fan Helps Keep You Icy-Cool In Any Scenario: 🥶

http://www.airblastpro.com

Click The Link Above For 66% OFF ^^^



Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket