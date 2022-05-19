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A NEW PLAGUE Upon The GLOBE? MonkeyPox Spreading Rapidly! WHO Issues Alert*Millions VAX Ordered*
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1351 views • May 19, 2022
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https://twitter.com/MaxAbrahms/status/1527095340091985920
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/vis/vis-statements/varicella.html#:~:text=Some%20people%20who%20are%20vaccinated,after%20medical%20procedures,%20including%20vaccination.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33329551/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_monkeypox_outbreak
https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/about.html
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/uszfik/monkeypox_astrazeneca_covid_vaccine_and/
https://www.oar.nih.gov/about/directors-corner/fauci
https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2022-DON383
https://www.wantedinrome.com/news/rome-hospital-detects-italys-first-case-of-monkeypox.html
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/nation-world/story/2022-05-16/uk-officials-4-men-infected-with-rare-monkeypox-in-london
https://www.foxnews.com/health/woman-monkeys-pennsylvania-crash
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/monkeypox
https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/18/health/cdc-monkeypox-massachusetts/index.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/monkeypox-uk-cases-rise-virus-b2080209.html
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1527038807509458944
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1527267729706827776
https://twitter.com/BogochIsaac/status/1527057466747498496
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1527247629217943553
https://twitter.com/UGIndependent/status/1527195027490762752
https://twitter.com/Princessofawake/status/1527226171192225793
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1527272149739765764
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1527188996207558658
https://twitter.com/DrJohnHhess/status/1527103130730520576
https://www.newsweek.com/monkeypox-cased-uk-massachusetts-case-vaccine-ordered-us-1708075
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/monkeypox-how-can-you-catch-it-and-what-are-the-symptoms-2989269
https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1527059347167186946
https://twitter.com/Incindery1/status/1527149314195193856/photo/1
https://mfoods.shop/eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/energy-herbs-blend-chi-tonic/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/micro-shrooms-micronized-medicinal-mushroom-blend/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/MaxAbrahms/status/1527095340091985920
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/vis/vis-statements/varicella.html#:~:text=Some%20people%20who%20are%20vaccinated,after%20medical%20procedures,%20including%20vaccination.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33329551/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_monkeypox_outbreak
https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/about.html
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/uszfik/monkeypox_astrazeneca_covid_vaccine_and/
https://www.oar.nih.gov/about/directors-corner/fauci
https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2022-DON383
https://www.wantedinrome.com/news/rome-hospital-detects-italys-first-case-of-monkeypox.html
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/nation-world/story/2022-05-16/uk-officials-4-men-infected-with-rare-monkeypox-in-london
https://www.foxnews.com/health/woman-monkeys-pennsylvania-crash
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/monkeypox
https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/18/health/cdc-monkeypox-massachusetts/index.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/monkeypox-uk-cases-rise-virus-b2080209.html
https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1527038807509458944
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1527267729706827776
https://twitter.com/BogochIsaac/status/1527057466747498496
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1527247629217943553
https://twitter.com/UGIndependent/status/1527195027490762752
https://twitter.com/Princessofawake/status/1527226171192225793
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1527272149739765764
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1527188996207558658
https://twitter.com/DrJohnHhess/status/1527103130730520576
https://www.newsweek.com/monkeypox-cased-uk-massachusetts-case-vaccine-ordered-us-1708075
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/monkeypox-how-can-you-catch-it-and-what-are-the-symptoms-2989269
https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1527059347167186946
https://twitter.com/Incindery1/status/1527149314195193856/photo/1
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