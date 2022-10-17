Welcome To Proverbs Club.Correction Required.
Proverbs 15:31 (NIV).
31) Whoever heeds life-giving correction
will be at home among the wise.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Even a gibe from a frenemy can be a helpful warning in disguise.
Criticism, in any form, should be recognized and followed, if valid.
