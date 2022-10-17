Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Correction Required - Proverbs 15:31
9 views
channel image
ibugullc
Published a month ago |
Shop nowDonate

Welcome To Proverbs Club.Correction Required.

Proverbs 15:31 (NIV).

31) Whoever heeds life-giving correction

will be at home among the wise.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Even a gibe from a frenemy can be a helpful warning in disguise.

Criticism, in any form, should be recognized and followed, if valid.

https://pc1.tiny.us/yhs8zwjp

#whoever #heeds #life-giving #correction #home #among #wise #criticism

Keywords
homecriticismwisecorrectionamongwhoeverheedslife-giving

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket