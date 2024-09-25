BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Strikes by Orion reconnaissance & strike UAVs on hangars containing UAFs equipment in the Borderland
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

Footage of strikes by Orion reconnaissance and strike UAVs on hangars containing Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment in the Borderland.

Ryan Routh formally charged with attempting to assassinate Trump, Sept. 24th — CNN

A group of American congressmen is demanding an investigation after Zelensky visited a munitions plant in Pennsylvania.

"We want to express serious concern about possible violations of U.S. law as a result of the recent visit," reads a joint letter from nine U.S. Congress members addressed to the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice.

It is noted that Zelensky may have arrived in Pennsylvania on a U.S. Air Force C-17 military aircraft, and his security was provided by the Secret Service.

According to the authors of the letter, all of this was "paid for with U.S. taxpayer funds," which they believe were spent for political purposes unrelated to U.S. security or diplomacy.

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
