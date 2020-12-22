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Washington Post Rats itself out as Full on Nazi Propagandists
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134 views • December 22, 2020
The left and the Washington Post holds a complete double standard as to what they are allowed to do versus their countrymen on the right hand side of the aisle.
The Washington Post published an editorial cartoon depicting Republicans who helped Donald Trump as rats, going full on Joseph Goebbels and imitating his Nazi propaganda against the Jews. Once again, the left proves Themselves to be vapid, hypocritical, and anti-Semitic.
Imagine the shoe on the other foot and a right leaning newspaper had published a cartoon of Democrats as rats, and the cries of the third Reich, white nationalism, and Nazis that would immediately ring out from the shrill left.
#nazis #Propaganda #WashingtonPost
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The Washington Post published an editorial cartoon depicting Republicans who helped Donald Trump as rats, going full on Joseph Goebbels and imitating his Nazi propaganda against the Jews. Once again, the left proves Themselves to be vapid, hypocritical, and anti-Semitic.
Imagine the shoe on the other foot and a right leaning newspaper had published a cartoon of Democrats as rats, and the cries of the third Reich, white nationalism, and Nazis that would immediately ring out from the shrill left.
#nazis #Propaganda #WashingtonPost
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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