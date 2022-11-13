Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 13NOV22 - Rita Panahi: Oh No, Maddie! - ‘Dazed’ Biden Confuses Cambodia with Colombia in Gaffe at ASEAN Summit
Delacabra
Published 16 days ago |

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS


https://youtu.be/b7wY6M8H_b4

Help us Maddie!

A “dazed and confused” US President Joe Biden has been doing what he does best at the ASEAN summit in Cambodia by struggling to complete “coherent sentences,” Sky News host Rita Panahi says.

“Here he is thanking the Colombian Prime Minister for serving as ASEAN chair,” Ms Panahi said.

“Just one problem there Joe – ASEAN chair is the Cambodian Prime Minister and Joe should know that because he was in Cambodia for the summit.

“That’s a big clue right there.”

