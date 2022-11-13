SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 13NOV22 - Rita Panahi: Oh No, Maddie! - ‘Dazed’ Biden Confuses Cambodia with Colombia in Gaffe at ASEAN Summit

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS
https://youtu.be/b7wY6M8H_b4
Help us Maddie!
A “dazed and confused” US President Joe Biden has been doing what he does best at the ASEAN summit in Cambodia by struggling to complete “coherent sentences,” Sky News host Rita Panahi says.
“Here he is thanking the Colombian Prime Minister for serving as ASEAN chair,” Ms Panahi said.
“Just one problem there Joe – ASEAN chair is the Cambodian Prime Minister and Joe should know that because he was in Cambodia for the summit.
“That’s a big clue right there.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.