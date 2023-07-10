Shan Weijian is an advisor to TPG, and they raised $1 billion in the first round. The second round of capital raised was by Ping An Group of China, a major HSBC shareholder

https://gettr.com/post/p2ld0qmebc5
WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.1.23 @12PM: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP3)
Shan Weijian, a co-founder of Boyu Capital, is an advisor to TPG, and they raised $1 billion in the first round. The second round of capital raised was by Ping An Group of China, a major HSBC shareholder.
单伟健是博裕资本共同创始人，是TPG的顾问，他们在第一轮筹集了10亿。第二轮集资是中国的平安集团。平安集团是汇丰银行的主要股东。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@mosenglish @moschinese
