Destruction of another Su-25 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region by a Lancet strike.

It seems that the attack aircraft also stood upright with external fuel tanks, which not least caused intense burning and then the complete destruction of the side.

There is a video online showing the latest successful strike by the Russian Armed Forces on the Dolhyntseve airfield near Kryvyi Rih. As reported a few days ago, the target was again a Su-25 attack aircraft that had just refueled from a fuel truck shortly before the strike.

Since the fall of 2022, this is the 6th documented instance of the Russian forces disabling enemy aircraft at this facility. During this period, the Ukrainian forces have lost a total of four Su-25s and two MiG-29 fighters at Dolhyntseve to loitering munitions and cruise missiles.

The footage also shows the improvised shelters with camouflage nets that the AFU had erected to protect their aircraft after previous losses. However, as demonstrated once again, these were no obstacle for the Lancet drone, and the plane ultimately caught fire.

This again underscores the importance of building hardened shelters at Russian airfields, which so far no centralized efforts have been made to create.

