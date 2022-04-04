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Ukraine, WWIII and the New World Order - Brannon Howse Interview of Alex Newman
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132 views • April 04, 2022
Brannon Howse and Alex Newman discuss the connections with Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum and Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Newman and Howse discuss the connections and refer to articles, documents and video clips. As Newman and Howse point out there are legitimate issues between Russia and Ukraine which are being used to force people to "pick a side", but the final goal is to generate a global conflict (WWIII) to help usher in the new world order of one world government.
Ukraine is the proxy and stimulus, world government tyranny is the end goal. Listen in and get an honest perspective on this conflict you will not get from the mainstream media of either side.
Subscribe to this channel for additional updates.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Ukraine is the proxy and stimulus, world government tyranny is the end goal. Listen in and get an honest perspective on this conflict you will not get from the mainstream media of either side.
Subscribe to this channel for additional updates.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
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