Vladimir Putin Speaks about the Possible Use of Russia's Nuclear Weapons as Outlined in the Country's Military Doctrine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
"In a retaliatory strike, so many hundreds of our missiles would appear that there would be no chance of survival for any enemy"

🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin speaks about the possible use of Russia's nuclear weapons as outlined in the country's military doctrine. He underscored that he sees no need to make any alterations to the existing doctrine.

