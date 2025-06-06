National Debt: WEAPON to Destroy Freedom Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Again and again, the leading minds of the American founding warned that debt would lead to corruption, war, tyranny - and collapse. Today, that curse is bigger than ever - and it’s still growing. In this episode, you’ll hear what the founders actually said - warnings we can’t afford to ignore any longer.
Path to Liberty: June 6, 2025