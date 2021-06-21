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Why Covid Vaccines Causing Blood Clots, Heart and Neurological Damage, Death
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310 views • June 21, 2021
Alex talks with Dr. Byram Bridle, an Associate Professor on Viral Immunology at the University of Guelph about new peer-reviewed studies that suggests there may be terrifying reasons side effects such as heart inflammation, VITT, and other serious issues may occur in those who have been vaccinated.
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