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Doctors in black Dr. Judy Mikovitch exposes deadly vaccines
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692 views • May 08, 2020
Vaccines defile the holy temple What? know ye not that the is the holy temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are Gods. 1 Corinthians 6:19-20
CDC, FDA, HHS, are all criminal for profit organizations waging war of the people around the world. Vaccines cause cancer, autoimmune disease, and autism. Influenza vaccines grown in dog kidney cell lines gives people corona virus. What? know ye not that the is the holy temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are Gods. 1 Corinthians 6:19-20
This is my full time job and ministry so Please consider donating to my mission of exposing medical crime, one misdiagnosis at a time and helping people reverse disease naturally at home. Thank you and God may God bless you. Fisher Of Men Ministry.org
paypal.me/rachelceller
CDC, FDA, HHS, are all criminal for profit organizations waging war of the people around the world. Vaccines cause cancer, autoimmune disease, and autism. Influenza vaccines grown in dog kidney cell lines gives people corona virus. What? know ye not that the is the holy temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are Gods. 1 Corinthians 6:19-20
This is my full time job and ministry so Please consider donating to my mission of exposing medical crime, one misdiagnosis at a time and helping people reverse disease naturally at home. Thank you and God may God bless you. Fisher Of Men Ministry.org
paypal.me/rachelceller
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