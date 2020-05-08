Doctors in black Dr. Judy Mikovitch exposes deadly vaccines

Vaccines defile the holy temple What? know ye not that the is the holy temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are Gods. 1 Corinthians 6:19-20

CDC, FDA, HHS, are all criminal for profit organizations waging war of the people around the world. Vaccines cause cancer, autoimmune disease, and autism. Influenza vaccines grown in dog kidney cell lines gives people corona virus. What? know ye not that the is the holy temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are Gods. 1 Corinthians 6:19-20



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