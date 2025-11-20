BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Eric Bochene Victor Hugo Discuss Trump United Slaves Of America
Victor Hugo Art
Victor Hugo Art
United Slaves Of America Descend Into Madness WTF Is Going On In This World Eric Bochene Victor Hugo

If you value these truth tellers and can contribute to keep there reports coming, please do so by clicking on the link below:

https://sansmemetics.net/

https://victorhugocollection.com

Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr., also known as The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, is a multidisciplinary American artist, filmmaker, author, and journalist. He is the founder of the Modern Art Music Movement (MAMM) and a pioneer of modern art gonzo journalism, a style blending Hunter S. Thompson’s gonzo journalism with surrealist art techniques inspired by Dali and Picasso.

He gained recognition for his award-winning film Crackhead Jesus: The Movie (2010), which was based on his own experiences and artwork, and is being developed into a larger motion picture series titled Redemption: The Story of the Crackhead Jesus Trials. His work often serves as a "Diary of the World on Canvas," aiming to document societal truths and inspire critical thinking.

Vaca Jr. attended Brooklyn Technical High School and the United States Naval Academy (Class of 1993), and has shared stages with major music industry figures. He has been called the "Nostradamus of the Art World" due to the prophetic nature of his paintings, which he says reflect insights from influential behind-the-scenes figures.

He currently lives near the Russia-Georgia border, identifying as a veteran American refugee, and continues to produce art, films, and commentary through his platform, emphasizing that "art is the last bastion of free speech.”

To purchase The Victor-Hugo Collection contact The William DeBilzan Gallery William DeBilzan Art Gallery Delray Beach Florida 561-266 2090 [email protected]

healthsciencefoodtravelvaccinegeorgiaairlinescovidvictorhugobatumi
