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God Help Us All
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145 views • January 17, 2022
Available now on all streaming services. Support Five Times August with artist tips and donations via PayPal: http://paypal.me/bradleyskistimas or Venmo: Venmo @FiveTimesAugust - Thank you for watching/sharing! Lyrics below.
"God Help Us All" Stream/Download: https://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust/...
Lyrics:
GOD HELP US ALL
Lock down all towns
Everybody slow down
Give ‘em everything you have
Mask up, vax up
Get your body trashed up
Better do what they ask
It’s alright, okay
Sorry, but ya can’t pray
Gotta keep the church doors closed
No superstitions
A saint politician
Will tell ya what you need to know
Citizen fools
And brand new rules
Make everyone a hero now
So keep your distance
No resistance
Only do what you’re allowed
Cash that check
Go dance in the wreck
But just don’t speak your mind
Get your facts from the paid contracts
‘Cause never would they tell a lie
They don’t know me
And they don’t own me
Oh God help us all
Look what we’ve become
Oh God help us all
And fix what we have done
See no evil
Bow to the needle
Didn’t we turn out great?
Sick is the new health
Poor is the new wealth
Truth is whatever they say
Expert lectures
Media protectors
Tell me who to love and hate
Jail in the network
Hail to the Zuck-burg
Head down, just behave
Liberty, freedom, angels, demons
Someone’s in control
(Well) no way, no how
I wouldn’t say it too loud
Don’t you know they’re on patrol?
Need more likes
Post up, let’s fight
There’s no way that you’re wrong
Gott listen to the science
‘Cause it’s all about compliance
You agree or you’re gone
They don’t know me
And they don’t own me
Oh God help us all
Look what we’ve become
Oh God help us all
And fix what we have done
Sell my info
Hacked in, don’t know
Show me what I need to buy
Sex consumption, no corruption
Just as advertised
You’ve been labeled
And I’ve enabled
Better apologize
Propaganda
Racist slander
Time to organize
Shot, bang, who’s next?
Brain dead, useless
Show it on the TV screen
Tell me who to vote for
Gotta to start a new war
Wouldn’t want to live in peace
Divide and Conquer
Weak, not stronger
Everybody know your place
Do it now, won’t hurt
Dig into your own dirt
Virtue found it’s grave
They don’t know me
And they don’t own me
Oh God help us all
Look what we’ve become
Oh God help us all
And fix what we have done
Incite violence
Enforce silence
Mainstream message
Won’t you guide us?
You know what is best
For our own good
Anti-this and anti-that
Cancel this and cancel that
Take it to the streets
And the neighborhoods
Worship actors
Food and drugs
Brand yourself
Give them your blood
Don’t believe your eyes
Don’t look around
Fake news, rumors,
Ok boomer
Ignorance will stain our future
Will ya make it through
Or burn it down?
Oh God!
Oh God!
Help us all
Oh God!
Help us all
Oh God!
Oh God!
Help us all
Oh God!
Help us all
Oh God!
Oh God!
Help us all
Oh God!
Help us all
Music & Lyrics by Bradley James Skistimas
Copyright 2021 Seven Places Music (ASCAP)
"God Help Us All" Stream/Download: https://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust/...
Lyrics:
GOD HELP US ALL
Lock down all towns
Everybody slow down
Give ‘em everything you have
Mask up, vax up
Get your body trashed up
Better do what they ask
It’s alright, okay
Sorry, but ya can’t pray
Gotta keep the church doors closed
No superstitions
A saint politician
Will tell ya what you need to know
Citizen fools
And brand new rules
Make everyone a hero now
So keep your distance
No resistance
Only do what you’re allowed
Cash that check
Go dance in the wreck
But just don’t speak your mind
Get your facts from the paid contracts
‘Cause never would they tell a lie
They don’t know me
And they don’t own me
Oh God help us all
Look what we’ve become
Oh God help us all
And fix what we have done
See no evil
Bow to the needle
Didn’t we turn out great?
Sick is the new health
Poor is the new wealth
Truth is whatever they say
Expert lectures
Media protectors
Tell me who to love and hate
Jail in the network
Hail to the Zuck-burg
Head down, just behave
Liberty, freedom, angels, demons
Someone’s in control
(Well) no way, no how
I wouldn’t say it too loud
Don’t you know they’re on patrol?
Need more likes
Post up, let’s fight
There’s no way that you’re wrong
Gott listen to the science
‘Cause it’s all about compliance
You agree or you’re gone
They don’t know me
And they don’t own me
Oh God help us all
Look what we’ve become
Oh God help us all
And fix what we have done
Sell my info
Hacked in, don’t know
Show me what I need to buy
Sex consumption, no corruption
Just as advertised
You’ve been labeled
And I’ve enabled
Better apologize
Propaganda
Racist slander
Time to organize
Shot, bang, who’s next?
Brain dead, useless
Show it on the TV screen
Tell me who to vote for
Gotta to start a new war
Wouldn’t want to live in peace
Divide and Conquer
Weak, not stronger
Everybody know your place
Do it now, won’t hurt
Dig into your own dirt
Virtue found it’s grave
They don’t know me
And they don’t own me
Oh God help us all
Look what we’ve become
Oh God help us all
And fix what we have done
Incite violence
Enforce silence
Mainstream message
Won’t you guide us?
You know what is best
For our own good
Anti-this and anti-that
Cancel this and cancel that
Take it to the streets
And the neighborhoods
Worship actors
Food and drugs
Brand yourself
Give them your blood
Don’t believe your eyes
Don’t look around
Fake news, rumors,
Ok boomer
Ignorance will stain our future
Will ya make it through
Or burn it down?
Oh God!
Oh God!
Help us all
Oh God!
Help us all
Oh God!
Oh God!
Help us all
Oh God!
Help us all
Oh God!
Oh God!
Help us all
Oh God!
Help us all
Music & Lyrics by Bradley James Skistimas
Copyright 2021 Seven Places Music (ASCAP)
Keywords
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