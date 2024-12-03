IECV NV #431 - 👀 House Sparrows Eating From The Orange Glass Feeder🐤 7-16-2017

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is a nice long video of the House Sparrows eating seeds at the orange glass feeder :) If You're New To My Channel Be Sure To "Subscribe" "like" "Comment" "Share" "👍👍👍 Up" Thanks! To All My Loyal Subscribers! For Watching And Commenting Have A Wonderful Week! And Be Sure To Click On The Bell And Set It To Get Notifications So You Won't Miss When I Upload A New Video' 👀 See You In The Next Video...🐤
#IECV #Naturevideos #IEnjoyCreatingVideos
#HouseSparrows #Sparrows #Birds
Link To My YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos
Link To My Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/IEnjoyCreatingVideos
Link To My BiteChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/IEnjoyCreatingVideos/
Link To My UGETube Channel: https://ugetube.com/@IEnjoyCreatingVideos
Link To My Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@IEnjoyCreatingVideos
Link To My CloutHub Channel: https://clouthub.com/c/IEnjoyCreatingVideos
Link To My Reddit Channel: https://www.reddit.com/user/IEnjoyCreatingVideos/
Link To My Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ienjoycreatingvideos