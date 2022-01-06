Our LORD, Our GOD, And Our Redeemer

Stay blessed my friends... As we were, in the Beginning... And of some have compassion, making a difference: And others save with fear, pulling them out of the fire; hating even the garment spotted by the flesh. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of His glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise GOD our Savior, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen.6 Free Christian eBooks – The Bible Revealed -The Gospel Of Repentance -The End Is Here – Behold The Day, It Is Come -Mystery Babylon - A Not So Merry Christmas -Where The Spirit Speaks -The Good Shepherd – A Year Of New Beginnings -Workers Together With Christ -Many More -