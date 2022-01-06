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Our LORD, Our GOD, And Our Redeemer
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31 views • January 06, 2022
Stay blessed my friends... As we were, in the Beginning... And of some have compassion, making a difference: And others save with fear, pulling them out of the fire; hating even the garment spotted by the flesh. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of His glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise GOD our Savior, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen.
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