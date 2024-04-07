The Battle for UFO Transparency, with Terry Tibando - Part 2 of 3 - Q & A

Part 2 of 3. These are notes created by the Otter.ai program, below.
• The US made a breakthrough in electric robotics and anti-gravity in the mid-1950s, allowing them to fully understand and fly German aircraft.
UFO sightings and alleged German technology acquisition during WWII.
• Speaker 2 discusses Operation Paperclip and the transfer of Nazi scientists to Canada after WWII.
• Speaker 2 describes seeing a disc-shaped craft in a hangar in Multan, Pakistan in 1952, which later took off and landed again.
• Speaker 2's father saw a similar craft in the 1950s, leading Speaker 2 to believe that the sighting was not a coincidence and may have been a test run of German technology.
UFO sightings and alien encounters in Quebec, Canada.
• James and his brother found a Messerschmitt 163 Comet rocketplane outside a hangar and explored it, even opening the cockpit and playing with the joystick (1:41:57).
• While on a walk with his younger brother, James saw a flying saucer hovering overhead, with a dark top and a lighter bottom (1:43:39).
• Speaker 2 describes encountering ghostly beings in their home as a child, including a group of small, luminous creatures that looked like they were made of light.
• Speaker 2's mother calms them down, telling them it's just a bad dream, but the beings continue to appear in the room.
UFO sightings and secret projects in Canada in the 1950s.
• Child draws pictures of stars, planets, and rockets after experiencing paranormal activity in their room.
• Avro Canada was working on a secret project in Georgetown, Ontario, similar to Skunk Works, with advanced saucer-shaped aircraft designs.
• The project involved jet-powered saucers with hovering ability, and the British had a similar hovercraft project in the 1960s, but the Canadians were further ahead in their technology.
Historical UFO sightings and military knowledge.
• Sailors on USS Roosevelt in 1952 photographed UFOs flying over naval ships.
• David Felber and Ryan discuss the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt and USS Midway aircraft carriers in 1952, contradicting military claims of ignorance about UFOs.
• Speaker 2 claims scalar wave energy was used to shoot down UFOs, traveling at 1.5 times the speed of light.
UFOs, military technology, and presidential secrecy.
• Speaker 2 claims to have identified the source of a Particle Beam weapon used to bring down UFOs in Australia.
• Eisenhower warns of military-industrial complex's unchecked power in final speech.
Secret spacecraft designs and their capabilities.
• Bob Lazar describes various UFO sightings and alleged US military projects, including the "pumpkin seed" and "Manta" craft.
• Mark mccandlish describes a secret aircraft capable of faster-than-light travel with pilot seats, control mechanisms, and energy-based propulsion.
US military's secret space programs and extraterrestrial life.
• John Leonard Wilson took high-powered telescope photos of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) during the daytime, providing visual evidence of US military's secret black space program.
• Gary McKinnon believes these UFOs are part of a covert program, and their strange shapes and appendages suggest they are capable of electrical discharging and interplanetary warfare.
• Speaker 2 describes a UFO sighting in the Azores Islands in 1991, with a witness describing a manmade object being loaded or unloaded from an aircraft.
• Speaker 2 also mentions a similar sighting in California in 1976, with a robotic or cybernetic organism being observed, not a real life form.
• Speaker 2 describes encountering a being that looked like a slab of rock, which they speculate may be a silicone life form.
• Speaker 2 and others discuss the classification of various ETS types, including humanoids, robots, and non-human entities, and how they may be from different planets or dimensions.
UFOs, ETs, and their appearances.
• ETs are seen and photographed during CE5 event in Texas, including a tall being 10-12 feet high.
• Witness describes capturing an ET with a net in Brazil, with a dark black covering on its face.
• The speaker discusses various forms of extraterrestrial life, including non-humanoid forms like blobs of protoplasm and giant brains with eyes in the middle.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.