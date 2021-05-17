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​L&F Visits Agritopia - Remarkable Mixed-Use Community
Liberty and Finance
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20 views • May 17, 2021
A surprising jewel in the Arizona desert, Agritopia is a 166-acre mixed use planned community in Gilbert, AZ designed to encourage agrarianism combined with a sense of community amongst the socioeconomic ranges.

Community gardens, farm fields, front-porch residences with common greenways, farm-to-table restaurants, craft shops, and artisan businesses all coexist in this intentional neighborhood where families and retirees share the common purpose of a simple, neighborly, farm-centric lifestyle.

Join the Liberty and Finance team and family on a road trip to this remarkable that grew from the original farm founded in 1927, and was reimagined in the 1990’s into a thriving example and positive alternative approach to development. Agritopia is a living model of how cooperative and grounded communities can help us to prepare to weather challenging times in a more self-reliant, robust, creative, and joyful way!

FIND OUT MORE:
https://agritopia.com/

Agritopia - Wikipedia

https://www.joesfarmgrill.com/

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gardeninghomesteadingself-reliancehomesteadfarmingpreparednessself-sufficiency
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